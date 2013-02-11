PARIS Feb 11 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the
S&P 500 up 0.07 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.08
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.03 percent at 0844
GMT.
* European stocks fell, reversing Friday's rebound as
simmering worries over Spain and Italy continued to spook
investors. Most Asian bourses, including those in Japan,
China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea, were closed for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
* US Airways Group Inc and AMR Corp are
nearing an $11 billion merger that would create the world's
largest airline and could announce a deal within a week, after
resolving key differences on valuation and management structure,
people familiar with the matter said.
* Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt is
selling roughly 42 percent of his stake in the Internet search
company, a move that could potentially net the former chief
executive a $2.51 billion windfall.
* Three of Dell Inc's largest investors joined
Southeastern Asset Management on Friday in objecting to a $24.4
billion buyout of the No. 3 PC maker led by Chief Executive
Michael Dell, sources said, as opposition grows to the largest
buyout since the start of the financial crisis.
* Boeing Co completed what it called an uneventful
flight on Saturday of a test 787 Dreamliner, its first since the
airplanes were grounded more than three weeks ago after a series
of battery-related problems.
* Apple Inc. is experimenting with the design of a
device similar to a wristwatch that would operate on the same
platform as the iPhone and would be made with curved glass, the
New York Times reported on Sunday.
* The Nasdaq composite stock index closed at a 12-year high
and the S&P 500 index at a five-year high, boosted by gains in
technology shares and stronger overseas trade figures.
* The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 48.92
points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,992.97. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 8.54 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,517.93.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.74 points, or 0.91
percent, at 3,193.87, its highest closing level since November
2000.