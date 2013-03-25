PARIS, March 25 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, rallying with world
stocks after Cyprus reached a deal with lenders to bail out the
indebted island and avert a collapse of its banking system.
* At 0930 GMT, futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.43
percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100
futures up 0.45 percent, while the euro zone's blue chip
Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.5 percent.
* Cyprus reached a last-ditch agreement with international
lenders to shut down its second-largest bank and inflict heavy
losses on uninsured depositors, including wealthy Russians, in
return for a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout.
* German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Cypriot
lawmakers would not need to vote on the scheme, since they had
already enacted a law setting procedures for bank resolution.
* Shares in Dell will be in the spotlight after a
source told Reuters a special committee of the group's board is
evaluating separate takeover proposals from Blackstone Group
and billionaire investor Carl Icahn to decide whether
either or both are likely to trump an existing $24.4 billion
take-private deal.
* Verizon will also be in focus after shares in UK
telecom group Vodafone rose 2.5 percent on Monday on
renewed speculation the firm could be working towards a deal to
either sell its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless in the
United States, or merge itself with Verizon. A report in the
Sunday Times said Vodafone was now leaning towards a sale of the
U.S. unit, with a deal possible in the summer. Vodafone's 45
percent stake is valued at around $115 billion.
* The board of directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co said
on Friday it "strongly endorses" keeping Jamie Dimon as both
their chairman and chief executive of the company.
* Caterpillar Inc has won a five-year contract
valued at up to $633 million to supply equipment to the U.S.
military, the Pentagon said Friday in its daily digest of major
contracts.
* Boeing Co said on Friday it would lay off about 800
machinists this year as it reduces its workforce on its 747 and
787 airplane programs.
* CBS Corp is nearing an agreement to purchase about
half of TV Guide Network, according to various media reports on
Friday. The New York-based mass-media company is expected to pay
about $100 million to buy out the TV Guide Network stake held by
One Equity Partners, the private-equity arm of J.P. Morgan Chase
& Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Otelco Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on
Sunday, court documents showed, three months after the telecom
services provider lost a key revenue-generating contract from
Time Warner Cable Inc.
* U.S. stocks rose on Friday on optimism that a deal to bail
out Cyprus would be reached, but ended lower for the week for
just the second time this year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 90.54 points,
or 0.63 percent, to end at 14,512.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 11.09 points, or 0.72 percent, to finish at
1,556.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 22.40
points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 3,245.00.