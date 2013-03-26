LONDON, March 26 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.2 to 0.4 percent.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended March 23 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales rose 1.4 percent.

* U.S. investment firm KKR & Co LP will sell Japanese temporary staffing agency Intelligence Holdings to a domestic peer, Temp Holdings, for 68 billion yen ($721 million) after almost doubling the value of the company.

* The Commerce Department releases February durable goods orders at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 3.8 percent rise in February orders, compared with a 4.9 percent drop in January.

* The U.S. Department of Transportation has fined Exxon Mobil Corp $1.7 million over pipeline safety violations relating to a 2011 oil spill in the Yellowstone River, regulators have said.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for March at 1255 GMT. In the prior period, sales rose 0.7 percent.

* Standard & Poor's releases its S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for January at 1300 GMT. Economists expect a 0.9 percent rise in the 20 city index, a repeat of the December increase.

* The Commerce Department releases new home sales for February at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 420,000 annualized units, compared with 437,000 in January.

* The Conference Board releases March consumer confidence data at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 68.0, compared with 69.6 in February.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond releases March indexes on area manufacturing and service sectors at 1400 GMT. In February, the composite manufacturing index was 6, the manufacturing shipments index read 10, and the services revenue index was 11.

* European shares steadied on Tuesday, with some investors using the previous sessions' steep sell-off to buy back into the market, but uncertainties about the broader implications of the Cyprus bailout kept a lid on any gains.

* Banks in Cyprus will remain closed until Thursday, and will then be subject to capital controls to prevent a run on deposits. President Nicos Anastasiades said late on Monday the 10 billion euro ($13 billion) rescue plan was "painful" but essential to avoid economic meltdown.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday on renewed concerns about the developments in Cyprus and the euro zone, which wiped away earlier gains that drove the S&P 500 index to less than a point away from its record close.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 64.28 points, or 0.44 percent, to end at 14,447.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 5.20 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,551.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 9.70 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 3,235.30.