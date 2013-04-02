US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
LONDON, April 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones futures rising 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release chain store sales for the week ended March 30 at 1145 GMT. In the previous week, sales fell 1.7 percent.
* Goldman Sachs Group has registered a fund that invests in risky credit products as a publicly traded business development company, a way for the bank to avoid some regulations that would otherwise limit its activity.
* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for March at 1255 GMT. In the prior period, sales rose 0.6 percent.
* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases March index of regional business activity at 1345 GMT. In February, the index read 572.7.
* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc agreed to buy electronic Treasuries-trading platform eSpeed from BGC Partners Inc for $750 million in cash, providing the exchange operator an entry into one of the world's largest and most liquid cash markets.
* The Commerce Department releases February factory orders at 1400 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a rise of 2.9 percent, compared with a 2.0 percent drop in the prior month.
* Chevron Corp completed repairs to a central crude distillation unit at its 245,000 barrel-per-day San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Richmond, California, almost eight months after a massive fire struck the core of the plant.
* The earnings diary is thin, with spicemaker McCormick & Co higlighting an otherwise quiet day for company reports.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to a nearly four-week low on Tuesday with exporters leading the decline after weak U.S. factory data overnight stoked concern about growth prospects for the world's biggest economy.
* European shares are up 0.6 percent.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday in one of the lightest volume days of the year, pulling back after the S&P 500's record closing high last week and after weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,572.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,562.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.35 points, or 0.87 percent, at 3,239.17. (Reporting by Alistair Smout/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.
* Futures down: Dow 24 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)