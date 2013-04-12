LONDON, April 12 U.S. stock futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Friday after four straight days of gains, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 falling 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* The Labor Department releases the March Producer Price Index at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 0.2 percent drop, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in February.

* U.S. March retail sales figures are due at 1230 GMT. Economists expect an unchanged reading, compared with a 1.1 percent increase in February.

* On the earnings front, focus will be on JPMorgan, which is expected to post higher quarterly results.

* Wells Fargo, the No. 4 U.S. bank by assets, is expected to post increased quarterly profit, and investors will be closely watching for an update on the mortgage business as a harbinger of what to expect in the rest of the industry.

* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release preliminary April consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT. Economists expect a preliminary April reading of 78.5, compared with 78.6 in the final March report.

* European shares fell 0.6 percent on Friday to end a four-day rally, with some traders citing concerns that Cyprus may need more bailout money as a main factor weighing on markets.

* U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to new closing highs as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail outlook eased recent concerns about economic growth.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 62.90 points, or 0.42 percent, to close at 14,865.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 2.90 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,300.16.