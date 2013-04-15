PARIS, April 15 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower opening on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for
the S&P 500 down 0.45 percent, Dow Jones futures
down 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.34 percent
at 0918 GMT.
* Commodities led a sharp, broad decline in risk assets,
with European stocks down 0.9 percent, as weaker-than-expected
Chinese data added to concerns about the global economic outlook
raised by U.S. numbers.
* Data showed China's economic recovery unexpectedly slowed
in the first quarter, with the annual rate of growth easing back
to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent of the previous quarter,
while economists had forecast an 8.0 percent expansion. A recent
surge in liquidity in the economy and an uptick in export growth
had led many investors to anticipate a possible surprise on the
upside.
* Gold extended early losses, tumbling to its lowest in two
years and sinking towards support at $1,400 per ounce, as
investors continued to liquidate positions after dramatic falls
last week. Spot gold fell as much as 4.9 percent to
$1,403.90 an ounce, its lowest since March 2011.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is nearing a deal to
buy genetic testing equipment maker Life Technologies Corp
for close to $13 billion, according to four people
familiar with the matter, in what would be one of the year's
biggest corporate takeovers.
* General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, the two
largest U.S. automakers, have agreed to jointly develop a new
line of nine- and 10-speed automatic transmissions to boost the
fuel economy and performance of their lineup, the companies said
on Monday.
* Federal Reserve policymakers went out of their way on
Saturday to play down the risk that aggressive measures to
bolster the U.S. economy would lead to inflation in the future,
in a clear signal of support for its ongoing actions to spur
growth.
* California's pension fund for teachers made official on
Friday its plan to divest holdings in firearms companies whose
weapons are illegal in the state. The California State Teachers'
Retirement System will now sell holdings in two publicly traded
gunmakers Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson
Holding Corp.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Friday, retreating
from the previous session's record highs on a drop in financial
shares, but major indexes still finished with the biggest weekly
gains since the first week of the year.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down just 0.08
points at 14,865.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was
down 4.51 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,588.86. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 5.21 points, or 0.16 percent,
at 3,294.95.