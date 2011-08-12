* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Friday after sharp gains in the previous session, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 0.8 to 0.9 percent.

* The Commerce Department releases July retail sales data at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.5 percent rise compared with a 0.1 percent increase in June. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.2 percent versus a flat reading in June.

* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers release preliminary August consumer sentiment index at 1355 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 63.0 compared with 63.7 in the final July report.

* Bank of America Chief Executive Brian Moynihan met privately this week with Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and Federal Reserve governor Daniel Tarullo amid the campaign to calm investors and employees about the bank's share price fall, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* The Commerce Department issues Business Inventories for June. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a 0.5 percent increase versus a 1.0 percent rise in May.

* At 1430 GMT, Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) releases its weekly index of economic activity for Aug. 5. In the prior week the index read 128.3.

* China's yuan currency looks set for a speedier rise against the U.S. dollar in the coming months as Beijing tries to tamp down inflation and reduce its exposure to U.S. and European debt, Chinese media and traders said on Friday. [ID: nL3E7JC05W]

* Dollar funding costs edged up on Friday, hovering around the highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, as markets saw Europe's move to ban short-selling of shares as only a temporary fix that would not address deteriorating conditions within the euro zone.

* Korean company Samsung Electronics will go to a German court on Aug. 25 to try to overturn a ban on it selling flagship Galaxy tablets in most of the European Union. Earlier this week, a Duesseldorf court temporarily barred Samsung from selling its tablets, following an injunction filed by Apple which had said the Galaxy line of mobile phones and tablets "slavishly" copied its iPad and iPhone.

* Department store chain J.C. Penney is set to announce results.

* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.7 percent on Friday, extending the previous session's gains of 2.7 percent.

* U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent on Thursday as bargain-hungry investors overcame the recent wave of fear that drove selling over the last two weeks.

* The Dow Jones industrial average surged 423.37 points, or 3.95 percent, to 11,143.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shot up 51.88 points, or 4.63 percent, to 1,172.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 111.63 points, or 4.69 percent, at 2,492.68. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)