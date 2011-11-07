LONDON Nov 7 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply lower open for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, for the Dow Jones DJc1 and for the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 down 1.2 to 1.3 percent.

* U.S. electricals retailer Best Buy Co Inc will pay $1.3 billion to buy its British partner Carphone Warehouse Group Plc out of a fast-growing U.S. mobile phone venture, while abandoning plans for a chain of European megastores.

* General Motors is on track to double its annual tally to 5 million vehicles in China by 2015 despite slowing growth in the world's largest auto market, its China chief said.

* The Conference Board releases at 1500 GMT its employment trend index for October. In the previous report, the index read 101.0.

* The Federal Reserve will issue consumer credit numbers at 2000 GMT. Economists forecast consumer credit to rise $5 billion, versus a $9.5 billion drop in August.

* CME Group and IntercontinentalExchange Inc moved over the weekend to limit the fallout from the MF Global Holdings Ltd bankruptcy on futures markets by lowering margin requirements on some accounts.

* European shares fell 1.7 percent in early trade on Monday as concerns shifted to Italy and whether Rome can avoid being dragged further into the euro zone debt crisis.

* A critical Italian parliament vote on Tuesday to debate austerity cuts has become a test of Prime Minister Berlusconi's government, with the opposition also preparing a motion of no confidence in the leader.

* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sealed a deal with the opposition on a crisis coalition to approve an international bailout, but details remain thin despite an EU ultimatum for Athens to get serious about tackling its problems.

* Euro zone finance ministers will speed up work on strengthening their bailout fund to enhance its market credibility by the end of November, a month early, as concern grows about Italy, euro zone officials said.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday, ending four weeks of back-to-back gains. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 61.23 points, or 0.51 percent, to 11,983.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 7.92 points, or 0.63 percent, to 1,253.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 11.82 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,686.15. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by David Holmes)