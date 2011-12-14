* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.36 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.24 percent at 1000 GMT.

* The dollar rose to an 11-month high against the euro on Wednesday, as investors speculated that more euro zone countries may be downgraded in the near term given that a quick solution to the region's debt crisis remains elusive.

* European stocks slipped in morning trade in a broad retreat, with the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index down nearly 7 percent over a week.

* U.S. banks are demanding the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) give up its right to sue over certain flawed mortgage originations in exchange for their participation in a multibillion-dollar settlement of alleged foreclosure abuses, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* HTC Corp, the world's No.4 smartphone maker, said on Wednesday that a U.S. court has further postponed a final ruling on its lawsuit against Apple Inc, which is seeking a ban on sales of HTC devices in the U.S. market.

* U.S. heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it would sell a part of its Bucyrus distribution business to the industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about $360 million.

* Morgan Stanley will return about $700 million to investors in its real-estate megafund and slash fees to extend the investment vehicle's life till June 2013, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Avon Products Inc is looking for a new chief executive to replace Andrea Jung, who has lost the confidence of Wall Street after a myriad of problems, including a federal bribery probe and weak sales in key international markets.

* Fiat expects operating profit at its U.S. unit Chrysler to be at $3 billion in 2012, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.

* Marriott International Inc named current Chief Operating Officer Arne Sorenson as its chief executive officer with effect from March 31.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average slid 66.45 points, or 0.55 percent, to end at 11,954.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 10.74 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,225.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 32.99 points, or 1.26 percent, to close at 2,579.27.