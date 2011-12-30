* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wall Street for the last session of the year on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500 down 0.06 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.22 percent at 0930 GMT.

* European stocks inched higher in thin trade, with a number of euro zone indexes set to post 2011 losses of about 20 percent, hammered by the region's debt crisis.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week with a rise in central bank liquidity swaps, even though holdings of Treasuries and agency debt declined, Fed data showed on Thursday.

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission got a fresh dressing-down from the judge who rejected its $285 million settlement with Citigroup Inc, as he said the regulator kept him out of the loop on its efforts to salvage the case.

* Sears Holdings Corp identified 79 of the 100 to 120 Sears and Kmart stores it said earlier this week it would close, with the list split almost evenly between the two chains.

* U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, moving the S&P 500 back into positive territory for 2011 ahead of the last trading day of the year, on more positive signals on the U.S. economy.

* The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 135.63 points, or 1.12 percent, to 12,287.04 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 13.38 points, or 1.07 percent, to 1,263.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 23.76 points, or 0.92 percent, to 2,613.74.

* The S&P 500 edged above its 200-day moving average, a key measure of the market's long-term momentum. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)