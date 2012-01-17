* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend, with futures for the S&P 500 up 1.01 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.95 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1.1 percent at 1027 GMT.

* European stocks were up 1.2 percent in morning trade, extending the previous session's rally as investors brushed aside S&P's downgrade of the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund to focus on China's slightly better-than-expected growth data.

* Asian stocks also gained ground, as well as the euro currency as the Chinese GDP growth data soothed investor concerns the euro zone debt crisis was denting global activity.

* Late on Monday, S&P cut its credit rating of the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's rescue fund, by one notch to AA+, in the wake of Friday's widely expected mass downgrade of a number of euro zone countries, with investors relieved that France was only downgraded by one notch, pushing down the country's borrowing costs at a T-bill auction.

* Investors awaited earnings reports from a number of companies on Tuesday, including Citigroup Inc, Forest Laboratories Inc, Linear Technology Corp, M&T Bank Corp, and Wells Fargo & Co.

* U.S. Treasuries were pressured on Tuesday, bolstering yields, as the better-than-expected Chinese data gave equities markets a lift and pushed fears about the euro zone debt crisis out of the spotlight.

* Federal Reserve Governor Elizabeth Duke said on Monday that she was open to the U.S. central bank adopting an explicit inflation target, a step officials are expected to consider at a meeting later this month.

* AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one-third owned by American International Group Inc, may bid for the $6 billion Asian insurance operations of ING Groep , sources said, with the prospective sale expected to draw heavy interest from rivals.

* Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop, with cash payouts capped for now at $125,000, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* Morgan Stanley's global real estate fund is to buy a mall in St. Petersburg for more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing sources.

* France's EDF has agreed to withdraw its opposition to power group Exelon's purchase of Constellation Energy Group after reaching a deal to protect the operating independence of its nuclear joint venture with Constellation.

* U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, snapping a four-day winning streak, after news reports that Standard & Poor's would downgrade credit ratings on several euro-zone countries.

* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 48.96 points, or 0.39 percent, to 12,422.06 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.41 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,289.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 14.03 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,710.67. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)