* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open for equities on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.02 to 0.2 percent.

* General Electric Co's fourth-quarter results will show whether the largest U.S. conglomerate's sizable emerging-markets footprint is offsetting weakness in Europe. Analysts on average expect GE to report profit of 38 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $40.03 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

* A strong outlook from IBM and decent results from Intel Corp and Microsoft Corp late on Thursday suggested corporate decision makers were shaking off nervousness about economic growth and boosting spending on technology.

* Intel shares listed in Frankfurt were up 1.1 percent, IBM rose 2.3 percent and Microsoft climbed 1.9 percent.

* Google Inc's quarterly results on Thursday fell short of Wall Street's heightened expectations for the crucial holiday shopping period, wiping 9 percent off its shares.

* National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases at 1500 GMT existing home sales for December. Economists forecast a 4.65 million annual rate in December, versus 4.42 million annual rate in November.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1530 GMT its weekly index of economic activity for Jan. 13. In the prior week the index read 121.2.

* General Motors Co regained its title as the world's top-selling automaker from Japanese rival Toyota Motor Corp in 2011, but the U.S. company faces a challenge to stay on top this year as Toyota rebuilds its disaster-struck business.

* China's factory activity likely fell for a third successive month in January, suggesting Beijing's pro-growth policies will remain in place despite early signs that the downward drift is slowing, a survey of purchasing managers showed on Friday.

* Greece and its private bondholders resume debt swap talks on Friday amid signs they are inching closer to a long-awaited deal needed to prevent a chaotic default by Athens.

* Shares in Intuitive Surgical were down 2.3 percent after the bell on Thursday following the company's results announcement. Baidu was down 2.1 percent.

* European shares were down 0.3 percent on Friday morning, with miners hit by the China factory survey.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.03 points, or 0.36 percent, to end at 12,623.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 6.46 points, or 0.49 percent, to 1,314.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 18.62 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 2,788.33. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)