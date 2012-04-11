* U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for equities on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for the S&P 500 , the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 rising 0.1 to 0.3 percent.

* The rise would be a turnaround from Tuesday's more than 1.5-percent slide, the fifth day of losses running and the S&P 500's worst performance since early December.

* Europe's main markets stabilised after an initial fall on Wednesday, but remained shaky. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent overnight.

* The U.S. Mortgage Bankers Association's index of mortgage application activity is released for the week ended April 6 at 1100 GMT. In the previous week, the index read 695.7 and the refinancing index was 3,576.8.

* At 1230 GMT, the Labor Department releases import-export prices for March. Economists forecast a 0.8 percent rise in import prices and a 0.4 percent increase in exports prices. In February, both import and export prices were up 0.4 percent.

* The Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book of regional economic conditions at 1800 GMT.

* Aluminum producer Alcoa Inc surprised Wall Street with a first-quarter profit after a loss in the fourth quarter of 2011 as global markets improved, especially in the aerospace and automobile sectors.

* Reebok International Ltd agreed to settle a lawsuit by rival Nike Inc, and will stop selling New York Jets football apparel with the name of the team's popular new quarterback, Tim Tebow.

* The Treasury Department issues its monthly budget for March at 1800 GMT. Economists forecast a $196.0 billion deficit, compared with a February budget deficit of $232.0 billion.

* The Dow Jones industrial average lost 213.66 points, or 1.65 percent, to 12,715.93 at the close on Tuesday. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 23.61 points, or 1.71 percent, to 1,358.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 55.86 points, or 1.83 percent, to 2,991.22. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Patrick Graham)