PARIS, April 13 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Wall Street on Friday, after lower-than-expected Chinese first-quarter growth figures revived worries of a hard landing for the world's second-biggest economy.

* Stock index futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.43 percent, Dow Jones futures were 0.38 percent lower and Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.47 percent at 0841 GMT.

* JP Morgan will be in focus ahead of its quarterly results, due for release around 1100 GMT.

* Google Inc will be in focus after it exceeded Wall Street's profit expectations and announced a stock split designed to preserve the control of co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Google shares traded in Frankfurt were up 2 percent.

* Apple has rejected the U.S. Justice Department's allegations that it colluded with publishers over electronic book pricing, calling the charges "simply not true", the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Investors pulled $7.03 billion from equity funds in the week ending April 11, with the bulk of the money coming out of funds invested in U.S. stocks, especially through exchange-traded funds, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.

* Coinstar Inc raised its first-quarter revenue outlook citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its Redbox unit, sending its shares up more than 17 percent after the bell.

* Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $22 million to settle civil charges arising from company procedures that created the risk select clients would receive market-sensitive information, such as changes to Goldman's recommendation lists and its ratings of stocks.

* Bank of America Corp and U.S. Bancorp have been sued by a Chicago pension fund that said they failed to protect investors in their roles as trustees for mortgage-backed securities for Washington Mutual Inc.

* German car maker Volkswagen said group deliveries posted record gains in the first quarter with demand from North America, China and Russia offsetting declining sales in western Europe.

* On the macro front, investors awaited March Consumer Price Index, due at 1230 GMT, as well as the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys' preliminary April consumer sentiment index. Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 76.2, a repeat of the final March reading, due at 1355 GMT.

* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.

* The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 181.19 points, or 1.41 percent, to end at 12,986.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 18.86 points, or 1.38 percent, to 1,387.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 39.09 points, or 1.30 percent, to 3,055.55. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)