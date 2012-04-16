LONDON, April 16 * U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher opening for equities on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* The Commerce Department releases March retail sales at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise in sales, compared with a 1.1 percent increase in February. Excluding automobiles, sales are expected to have risen 0.6 percent versus a 0.9 percent increase in February.

* On the earnings front, Citigroup will be in focus. Wall Street expects the bank will earn about $1.0 per share, unchanged from the year-ago period. Mattel, the world's largest toy company, is also due to announce results.

* An audit firm hired by the Algerian government has valued Vimpelcom's troubled mobile phone unit Djezzy at $6.5 billion, a newspaper quoted Algerian Telecommunications Minister Moussa Benhamadi as saying on Sunday.

* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for April at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 18.00, compared with 20.21 in March.

* The Treasury Department issues net capital flows and foreign treasury purchases for February at 1300 GMT. In January, net capital inflows were $101.0 billion, foreign net purchases of U.S. Treasuries were $82.96 billion.

* National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo issues April housing market index at 1400 GMT. Economists expect a reading of 28, a repeat of the March figure.

* The Commerce Dept issues Business Inventories for February at 1400 GMT. The market expects a 0.6 percent rise, versus a 0.7 percent increase in January.

* The yuan traded lower at midday on Monday, opening sharply weaker than the midpoint fixing, after China's central bank doubled the size of the currency's trading band over the weekend.

* Great Wolf Resorts said late on Sunday it had received an offer from KSL Capital Partners to buy the company for $7 per share, days after Great Wolf's largest investor rejected an earlier bid made by Apollo Global.

* European shares rose 0.5 percent on Monday, with a strong start to the U.S. earnings season helping them consolidate after recent falls even as investors remained cautious about the outlook for Spain ahead of a bond auction this week. Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.7 percent.

* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 136.99 points, or 1.05 percent, to 12,849.59 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slid 17.31 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,370.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 44.22 points, or 1.45 percent, to 3,011.33. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)