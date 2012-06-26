PARIS, June 26 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday,
with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.18 percent, Dow Jones
futures up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up
0.36 percent at 0715 GMT.
* European stocks edged higher on Tuesday, halting a sharp
three-session sell-off, although traders and investors said any
rally was likely to be short-lived due to persistent worries
over Europe's debt crisis.
* At a summit later this week, European leaders are set to
discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union,
closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt
redemption fund. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dashed
hopes that Berlin would allow joint bonds issued by the euro
zone.
* Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest
short-term borrowing rates in over six months at auction on
Tuesday as investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro
zone leaders' readiness to act decisively at the June 28-29
summit to tackle the bloc's problems.
* Rupert Murdoch's News Corp may split into two
companies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
* Striking workers from the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where
Lockheed Martin Corp builds F-16 and F-35 fighter planes
will vote on Thursday on whether to accept a new contract agreed
by a key union and management late Saturday, the union said.
* Facebook Inc named Chief Operating Officer Sheryl
Sandberg a director on Monday, elevating the first woman to a
board that comprises seven men.
* A U.S. federal jury found on Monday that French
entertainment group Vivendi must pay $954.6 million in
damages to Liberty Media Corp in a 2003 breach of
contract lawsuit.
* Brent crude held steady near $91 per barrel on Tuesday as
short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. oil inventories
offset worries that this week's European summit will be unable
to produce a clear action plan to tackle the region's debt
crisis.
* On the macro front, investors awaited the S&P Case/Shiller
Home Price Index for April, due at 1300 GMT, as well as the June
consumer confidence, due at 1400 GMT, while on the earnings
front, H&R Block is set to report quarterly results.
* U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, putting the S&P 500
near break-even for June so far, as investors saw little reason
to be optimistic about a European Union summit this week.
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 137.97
points, or 1.09 percent, to 12,502.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 21.30 points, or 1.60 percent, to 1,313.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 56.26 points, or
1.95 percent, to 2,836.16.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet)