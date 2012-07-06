LONDON, July 6 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.1 to 0.2 percent.

* U.S. employers are expected to have added 90,000 new workers to their payrolls, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would be tepid but still better than 69,000 jobs created in May, which was the fewest in a year. The numbers are due at 1230 GMT.

* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases its weekly index of economic activity for June 29 at 1430 GMT. In the prior week the index read 121.5.

* The race to become Yahoo Inc's next chief executive appears to have come down to two candidates: current interim CEO Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar.

* Buyout firm KKR plans to take over German cutlery and coffee machines maker WMF AG for at least 587 million euros ($727 million).

* Goldman Sachs has secured three properties in Tokyo for 25 billion yen ($313 million) as its asset management unit prepares to set up a private real estate investment trust (REIT), Shigeki Kiritani, the president of Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), told Reuters.

* The head of the International Monetary Fund expressed concern on Friday at a deterioration in the global economy, saying the outlook has become more worrying as developed and big emerging nations show signs of slowing down.

* Contract talks between Consolidated Edison and locked out workers will resume on Friday while replacement crews worked to end additional brownouts as New York City sweltered in a prolonged heat wave.

* Educational toy maker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc said Chief Financial Officer Mark Etnyre quit to pursue personal interests.

* Soaraway sales of the Galaxy smartphone drove record quarterly profit of $5.9 billion at Samsung Electronics . The phones are likely to have stretched their lead over rivals Apple and Nokia.

* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Friday as fading hopes of further monetary stimulus ahead of a key U.S. jobs report pushed investors to book more profits on five straight weeks of gains, the longest winning streak this year.

* U.S. stocks edged down on Thursday as economic stimulus measures by major central banks failed to excite investors. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.4 percent, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended flat. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Catherine Evans)