LONDON, July 23 * U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures
for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100
falling 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
* Bayer AG and Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's
jointly produced drug failed its main goal to treat
patients with a type of liver cancer in a late-stage trial, the
companies said.
* NRG Energy struck a deal to buy rival GenOn Energy
Inc for $1.7 billion in stock, forming the largest U.S.
independent power producer as the companies contend with sagging
electricity prices.
* Shares in U.S. power producer Calpine Corp could
rise as much as 50 percent if natural gas prices stay close to
current depressed levels or fall further, the financial weekly
Barron's said.
* Major companies announcing results on Monday include
McDonald's Corp, Texas Instruments, Hasbro
and Halliburton Company.
* Eastman Kodak Co has lost an appeal of a patent
dispute over digital image preview technology with Apple Inc
and Research In Motion Ltd, which could set
back the one-time photography giant's efforts to raise money in
bankruptcy by selling patents.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases its Chicago Fed
National Activity Index for June at 1230 GMT. The index read
-0.45 in May.
* Amazon.com Inc plans to expand its mobile
platform and broaden its offering of devices beyond e-readers
and the Kindle Fire tablet, analysts, developers and retail
partners said ahead of results next week from the world's
largest Internet retailer.
* U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are close to
arresting individual traders and charging them with colluding to
manipulate global benchmark interest rates, according to people
familiar with a sweeping investigation into the rigging scandal.
* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc beat rival bidders to
buy Classic Media for $155 million to strengthen its array of
entertainment characters, which will now include "Casper" and
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," the Wall Street Journal said.
* European shares fell 1.4 percent on Monday, led
by euro zone banking stocks, after Spain's financial outlook
took a fresh turn for the worse. The euro extended losses to hit
a fresh two-year low against a broadly stronger dollar.
* Tiny Murcia was on course on Sunday to be the second
Spanish region to request help from the central government to
keep it afloat, as media reported half a dozen local authorities
were ready to follow in the footsteps of Valencia.
* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 120.79 points, or 0.93 percent, at 12,822.57. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was down 13.85 points, or 1.01
percent, at 1,362.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was
down 40.60 points, or 1.37 percent, at 2,925.30.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)