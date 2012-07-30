LONDON, July 30 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.1-0.3 percent.

* Chevron Corp plans to invest $2 billion to develop its Lianzi oilfield straddling the maritime border between Republic of Congo and Angola, a company official said on Sunday.

* Boeing Co said on Sunday The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an issue with an engine on a 787 Dreamliner following an incident at Charleston International Airport during a preflight test on Saturday.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago releases at 1230 GMT its Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index for June. The index read 93.4 in May.

* General Motors Co ousted its global marketing chief Joel Ewanick a little more than two years after he joined the company to lead an overhaul of its marketing strategy.

* Apple Inc and Twitter are currently not in discussions on the mobile technology giant taking a stake in the popular social networking site, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Jury selection is due to begin on Monday in the United States in a high stakes patent battle between Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the culmination of over a year of pretrial jousting with billions of dollars in the balance.

* Major companies announcing results on Monday include Anadarko Petroleum, Franklin Resources and Eastman Chemical Company.

* European stocks extended early gains on Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 of top shares rising 0.9 percent to hit a four-month high, on hopes the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve might signal new measures at this week's meetings to support their fragile economies.

* On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 187.73 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 13,075.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 25.95 points, or 1.91 percent, to finish at 1,385.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 64.84 points, or 2.24 percent, to end at 2,958.09. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)