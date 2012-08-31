* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall
Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow
Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely
acknowledge the central bank is actively considering another
round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole speech
later in the day. But he could disappoint markets if he stops
short of signalling another bond-buying programme is imminent,
which many analysts say is a strong possibility.
* The Institute of Supply Management Chicago releases its
August index of manufacturing activity at 1345 GMT. Economists
forecast a reading of 53.5, compared with 53.7 in July.
* A Tokyo court ruled on Friday that Samsung Electronics'
mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc
patent involved in synching mobile devices and computers,
awarding the South Korean maker a victory a week after it lost a
bruising landmark patent case in the United States.
* Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers release final August consumer sentiment index at 1355
GMT. Economists expect a reading of 73.6, a repeat of the
preliminary August figure.
* Google Inc Chief Executive Larry Page and Apple
CEO Tim Cook have been conducting behind-the-scenes
talks about a range of intellectual property matters, including
the mobile patent disputes between the companies, people
familiar with the matter said.
* The Commerce Department releases July factory orders at
1400 GMT. Economists expect a rise of 1.9 percent, compared
with a 0.5 percent drop in June.
* JPMorgan Chase, a major player in providing
clearing and settlement services to other financial firms, plans
to reduce some services to clients and sever ties with others as
it seeks to reduce risks involved in the business, the Wall
Street Journal said.
* Economic Cycle Research Institute releases at 1430 GMT its
weekly index of economic activity for Aug. 24. In the prior
week, the index read 123.3.
* The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.4 percent after falling to a four-week low at the open on
Friday, with focus on Bernanke's Jackson Hole speech.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after several days of muted
trading as investors took a defensive posture. The Dow Jones
industrial average dropped 0.8 percent, the Standard &
Poor's 500 fell 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 1.1 percent.