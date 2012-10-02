LONDON Oct 2 * U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 up 0.2 to 0.3 percent.

* ICSC/Goldman Sachs release at 1145 GMT chain store sales for the week ended Sept. 15. In the previous week, sales rose 0.6 percent.

* Boeing Co's engineers and technical workers rejected a contract offer late Monday, setting the stage for talks to resume Tuesday for labor agreements covering 23,000 workers.

* Redbook releases its Retail Sales Index of department and chain store sales for September at 1255 GMT. In the previous month, sales rose 1.7 percent.

* U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips is ready to sell its stake in Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan oilfield, and the Central Asian nation is eager to acquire this share, senior Kazakh officials said on Tuesday.

* Mondelez International Inc, which ranks as the world's biggest chocolate, candy and biscuit maker after being carved out of Kraft Foods Inc, is optimistic busy consumers will keep driving booming demand for snacks despite the downturn.

* The Institute for Supply Management-New York releases at 1345 GMT September index of regional business activity. In August, the index read 560.5.

* Fertilizer producer Mosaic reports quarterly results. The drought that ripped into the U.S. corn crop this past summer likely helped Mosaic sell more phosphate and potash fertilizer, boosting quarterly results.

* European shares fell 0.3 percent on Tuesday, surrendering a portion of the previous day's rally, as doubts over whether or not debt-stricken Spain will request a bailout kept investors on edge.

* Spain is ready to request a euro zone bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend but Germany has signalled that it should hold off, European officials said on Monday.

* Wall Street started a new quarter with a modest rally on Monday, lifted by a surprising expansion in U.S. manufacturing in September.

* The Dow Jones industrial average rose 77.98 points, or 0.58 percent, to 13,515.11 at the close. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index advanced 3.82 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,444.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 2.70 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,113.53. (Reporting by Atul Prakash/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)