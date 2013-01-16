LONDON Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with futures for
the S&P 500 down 0.3 percent, Dow Jones futures
off 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq 100 contract 0.1 percent
lower at 0922 GMT.
* Banks will be in focus, with results due from
several big names, including BNY Mellon, Goldman Sachs
and JPMorgan Chase & Co.
* Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported to
date, 25 percent have missed fourth-quarter earnings forecasts
and 29 percent have undershot on revenues, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine data.
* Shares in General Motors fell after the bell on
Tuesday after the automaker said it expects operating profit to
rise "modestly" this year - a comment that is expected to prompt
analysts to downgrade their forecasts.
* Boeing will be in focus on concerns about the
safety of its Dreamliner. Japan's two leading airlines grounded
their fleets of 787s on Wednesday after one of the passenger
jets made an emergency landing.
India will decide on whether to ground national carrier Air
India's Dreamliner jets after the U.S. company submits a report
on the aircraft's safety.
* Global growth concerns remain in the spotlight after the
World Bank slashed its economic forecasts for developed nations
this year.
A plunge in European car sales in December added to the
gloom.
* U.S. December inflation figures are due at 1330 GMT,
followed by industrial output at 1415 GMT.
* The Dow Jones industrial average added 27.57
points, or 0.20 percent, to 13,534.89 on Tuesday, while the S&P
500 gained 1.66 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,472.34
after stronger-than-expected retail data.
Tech heavyweight Apple dragged on the Nasdaq for a
third day, with the index falling 0.2 percent.
* Major European indexes edged lower on Wednesday, after
recent gains took them to multi-month highs.
Profit taking also pushed Japan's Nikkei benchmark to its
biggest one-day drop in eight months.