LONDON Jan 17 U.S. stock futures pointed to a
mixed open on Wall Street on Thursday, with futures for the S&P
500 rising 0.1 percent, Dow Jones futures down 0.2
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures falling 0.1 percent.
* Airlines scrambled on Thursday to rearrange flights as
Europe, Japan and India joined the United States in grounding
Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner passenger jets while
battery-related problems are investigated.
* Earnings reports from major U.S. companies such as
Citigroup, Intel, Bank of America and
BlackRock, due later in the day, will be scrutinised for
hints about the market's near-term direction.
* First-time claims for jobless benefits for the week ended
Jan. 12 are due at 1330 GMT. Economists forecast a total of
365,000 new filings, compared with 371,000 in the previous week.
* The Commerce Department releases housing starts and
permits for December at 1330 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey
forecast a total of 903,000 permits in December, compared with
900,000 in the previous month.
* Top executives at Goldman Sachs have been
considering deep cuts to staffing levels and pay for at least
two years, but feared too many layoffs would leave the firm
unprepared for an eventual pickup in business, people familiar
with the bank said.
* Shares in Dutch telecoms company KPN rose more
than 4 percent on Thursday after a report that U.S. peer AT&T
is looking at an acquisition in Europe, including KPN and
UK carrier Everything Everywhere.
AT&T is considering buying a telecoms company in Europe to
offset growth constraints in its home market, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the
company's thinking.
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd reported
a 32 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as its cutting-edge
technology keeps it ahead of rivals in the mobile gadget boom.
* Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank releases its January
business activity survey at 1500 GMT. Economists forecast a
reading of 5.8, versus 4.6 in December.
* The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat
in morning trading on Thursday.
* The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as solid
earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple shares
offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth in
2013.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 23.66
points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,511.23 on Wednesday. The Standard
& Poor's 500 Index was up 0.29 points, or 0.02 percent,
at 1,472.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.77
points, or 0.22 percent, at 3,117.54.