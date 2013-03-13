PARIS, March 13 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a slightly lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 down 0.11 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures
down 0.17 percent at 0918 GMT.
* European stocks slipped from recent multi-year highs in
morning trade, as investors turned cautious ahead of Italy's
first long-term debt auction since last week's credit downgrade
and ahead of euro zone industrial production data.
* Tokyo's Nikkei share average slipped for a second session,
ending the session down 0.6 percent, as a firmer yen prompted
investors to cash in recent strong profits in exporters
following an eight-session market rally.
* Boeing Co will be in the spotlight after the
aircraft maker won approval from U.S. transport regulators on
Tuesday to start testing a redesigned battery for the 787
Dreamliner, putting it one step closer to getting the troubled
airplane back into regular service.
* Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, is considering a bid for collapsed music retailer HMV,
the Telegraph reported.
* Investors await February retail sales, due at 1230 GMT,
expected to rise 0.5 percent compared with a 0.1 percent
increase in January, according to Reuters polling. Excluding
automobiles, sales are expected to rise 0.5 percent versus a 0.2
percent rise in January.
* Business inventories data for January is also due at 1400
GMT, seen rising 0.4 percent versus 0.1 percent in the prior
month.
* The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a
seven-session string of gains as investors pulled back from
technology and financials, but the Dow eked out the smallest of
gains to finish at another all-time closing high.
* The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77
points, or 0.02 percent, to 14,450.06, another record close.
Earlier, the Dow climbed to a lifetime intraday high of
14,478.80.
* The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 3.74 points,
or 0.24 percent, to finish at 1,552.48 - about 13 points below
its record closing high. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 10.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 3,242.32.