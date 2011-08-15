* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, Dow Jones DJc1 and Nasdaq 100 NDc1 all up around 0.5 percent by 0842 GMT.

* European stocks were up 0.3 percent in morning trade, as a rally in heavyweight energy shares such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) helped the market keep its recovery rally alive.

* Japan's economy shrank much less than expected in the second quarter as companies made strides in restoring output after the devastating earthquake in March. The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent.

* On the macro front, New York Federal Reserve is set to release its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August, while National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo will issue its August housing market index.

* U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures dipped in Asian trading as equities showed signs of stabilising after last week's wild swings, tempering safe-haven demand for Treasuries.

* U.S. crude oil CLc1 futures were up 44 cents at $85.82 a barrel, while gold lost ground.

* On the earnings front, investors awaited results from Agilent Technologies , Estee Lauder Cos , Lowes Cos and Sysco Corp .

* U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday in a tentative sign that the worst of the selling may be over.

* The Dow Jones industrial average gained 125.71 points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,269.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 6.17 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,178.81. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 15.30 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,507.98. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)