BRIEF-CME Group increases dividend by 10 percent
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.66per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Aug 9 U.S. stock futures extended losses to more than 3 percent, with investors seeking liquidity and shunning risky assets after a plunge on Wall Street overnight.
U.S. S&P 500 futures expiring for September SPc1 were down to around 1,083 -- the lowest since September 2010 -- suggesting U.S. stocks are poised for more selling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 President Donald Trump blasted department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Wednesday for dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line, prompting critics to accuse him of misusing public office to benefit his family's sprawling business empire.
* Halliburton declares dividend and announces annual shareholders' meeting