SINGAPORE Aug 9 U.S. stock futures extended losses to more than 3 percent, with investors seeking liquidity and shunning risky assets after a plunge on Wall Street overnight.

U.S. S&P 500 futures expiring for September SPc1 were down to around 1,083 -- the lowest since September 2010 -- suggesting U.S. stocks are poised for more selling.

