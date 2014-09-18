* Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 7.5 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Shares of Rite Aid Corp
were falling early Thursday, in the highest volume so
far on the New York Stock Exchange, after it cut its full-year
profit forecast for a second time this year and lowered the top
end of its sales forecast.
Shares of the third-largest U.S. drugstore chain were last
down 6.2 percent at $6.23 after advancing 31.2 percent so far
this year to Wednesday's close.
Another large mover in premarket trading was Pier 1 Imports
, down 11.8 percent to $13.70 a day after it slashed its
full-year earnings forecast to $0.95-$1.05 per share from
$1.14-$1.22 and reported a weaker-than-expected profit for the
second quarter.
U.S. stock index futures were rising in light volume on
Thursday, setting up the S&P 500 to test resistance at its
record high, a day after the Federal Reserve renewed its
commitment to keeping rates low.
The Fed said Wednesday it will keep interest rates near zero
for a "considerable time," a language supportive of equities and
other risky assets. It also indicated it could raise borrowing
costs faster than previously forecast when it starts moving,
boosting the U.S. dollar.
Data on monthly housing starts and building permits, as well
as weekly applications for unemployment insurance, is due at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The Philly Fed business index is due
at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
Futures snapshot at 7:53 a.m. EDT (1153 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.5 points, or 0.37
percent, with 46,858 contracts changing hands. At their session
high, S&P futures came within 0.25 point of a record peak.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 15.5 points, or
0.38 percent, in volume of 2,616 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 52 points, or 0.3 percent,
with 5,057 contracts changing hands.
