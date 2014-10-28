* Twitter shares tumble in premarket trading

* Two-day Fed meeting to begin, policy seen steady

* Futures up: Dow 71 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 23 pts

NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday ahead of data on industrial production, home prices and consumer confidence and as the Federal Reserve prepared to begin a two-day meeting on monetary policy.

* A busy economic schedule includes September data on durable goods at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), S&P/Case-Shiller home prices for August at 9:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) and at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT) a gauge of consumer confidence for October.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve begins later on Tuesday a two day meeting, after which it is expected to reinforce expectations it will wait a long while before rising interest rates. The U.S. central bank is all but certain to announce the end of its massive bond-buying stimulus.

* Twitter shares fell 13.1 percent in premarket trading a day after it posted a slide in a closely watched measure of engagement even as its user base grew in the third quarter.

* Receptos Inc shares jumped 33 percent premarket after the company said its experimental ulcerative colitis drug met the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

* U.S.-traded shares of Sanofi dropped 8 percent premarket after the French drugmaker said sales growth at its leading business of diabetes treatments would stall next year.

Futures snapshot at 7:25 a.m. (1125 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.5 percent, with 132,959 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were gaining 23 points, or 0.57 percent, in volume of 20,333 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 71 points, or 0.42 percent, with 19,401 contracts changing hands.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)