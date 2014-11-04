* Dow, S&P 500 hit intraday records in previous session
* Energy in focus as oil falls for fourth straight session
* Sprint lower in premarket; revenue growth disappoints
* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures all down about 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. stock index futures ticked
lower on Tuesday, with investors taking a pause following a
rally that has taken major indexes to repeated records, although
a sharp decline in crude oil could weigh on energy shares.
* Both the Dow and S&P 500 inched up to intraday records in
Monday's session, but the indexes ended the day with slight
losses. The quiet session followed the Dow's biggest weekly gain
since January 2013 and the S&P's biggest two-week jump since
December 2011.
* Energy companies will be in focus as U.S. crude futures
slumped 2.7 percent to $76.69 per barrel after top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia cut sales prices to the United States. The
Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF fell 1.6 percent to $84.65
in premarket trading.
* While the broader market has rallied this year, energy has
lagged. The S&P energy index is down 3.3 percent in
2014, the only one of the ten primary sectors that is negative
on the year. This is the fourth straight day that crude has
fallen, losing 6.7 percent over that period. It is down more
than 30 percent from a recent closing peak.
* Also in focus is the U.S. midterm election. Investors
appear less concerned with whether Republicans take control of
the Senate, as expected, or Democrats hang on to their majority
by a slim margin. However, volatility may spike if, come
Wednesday morning, some races remain so close that the majority
party in the Senate is not known.
* American International Group was flat at $53.80 in
premarket trading the day after posting third-quarter earnings
that beat expectations, bolstered in part by improved
performance at core insurance operations.
* The market's recent rally has largely come on strong
corporate financial results, which have eased concerns about the
pace of economic growth. With results in from 73 percent of
companies, three-quarters have beaten analysts' expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data, above the long-term average
of 63 percent.
* Sprint Corp lost 8.5 percent to $5.67 in premarket
trading a day after posting revenue growth that was below
consensus estimates.
* In the latest economic data, factory orders are seen
falling 0.6 percent in September, compared with a record drop of
more than 10 percent in August. September durable goods and the
October read of the Institute for Supply Management's New York
index are also on tap, with all three datapoints coming out
after the market opens.
Futures snapshot at 6:42:
* S&P 500 e-minis were falling 4.25 points, or 0.21
percent, with 136,924 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.17
percent, in volume of 22,148 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 22,417 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)