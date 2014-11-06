* Energy continues recent slide, raising demand worries

* Genworth, Qualcomm both slump following results

* Whole Foods rallies in bright spot for market

* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 500, Nasdaq 0.1 pct (Updates to midday trading)

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. stocks rose slightly in a volatile session on Thursday, with investors cheered that Europe would step in with more stimulus if needed, though continued weakness in energy shares and some lackluster results kept a lid on gains.

Major indexes fluctuated between positive and negative territory; the S&P 500 fell as much as 0.4 percent before rising as much as 0.2 percent, inching up to another record high.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi indicated support for additional measures to support the economy, if necessary, and said the ECB governing council was unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional measures to support the economy.

While investors were encouraged that central banks would continue to support the market, there were also concerns that such measures were still necessary.

The S&P Energy index lost 0.3 percent, dropping alongside a 1.3 percent drop in the price of crude oil. Crude prices have been pressured of late and are down about 30 percent from a recent closing high. Occidental Petroleum lost 1 percent to $85.60 while Halliburton Co was off 1 percent to $51.82.

"The overall weakness in oil is coming on weaker demand, and that's enough to raise concerns about economic growth, especially with buyers getting exhausted after a strong rally," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services in New York.

Qualcomm Inc pressured the tech sector, slumping 11 percent to $68.52 a day after it said an antitrust investigation and problems collecting royalties could harm its business in China next year. It also disclosed new regulatory investigations in the United States and Europe and reported results. Orbitz Worldwide fell 6.5 percent to $7.93 following its results.

Genworth Financial plummeted 36 percent to $9 in heavy trading, its biggest one-day drop since November 2008 during the financial crisis. The selloff came a day after it unexpectedly swung to a massive loss in its latest quarter. Tom McInerney, Genworth's chief executive, said he was "very disappointed" by the results of its U.S. life insurance division.

Whole Foods Market Inc jumped 10 percent to $44.30 after its results beat expectations on Wednesday, boosted by gains in market share and new product launches. The stock was on track for its biggest one-day advance since May 2013.

At 11:36 a.m. (1636 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.89 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,523.42, the S&P 500 gained 2.24 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,025.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,624.66. Both the Dow and S&P hit records at their session highs.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by 1,467 to 1,465, for a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,360 issues rose and 1,159 fell for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.

The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 61 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 72 new highs and 45 new lows. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)