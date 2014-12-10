* Brent crude drops below $66 a barrel
* Costco, Toll Brothers post quarterly results
* Futures off: Dow 39 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stocks were set for a
modestly lower open on Wednesday, a day after stocks staged an
intraday rally to erase a decline of nearly 1.3 percent and
close out trading nearly flat.
Stocks shook off worries about global weakness and political
turmoil in Greece on Tuesday to erase sharp declines early in
the session as energy and technology shares rose.
Energy shares will likely be in focus again, as Brent crude
dropped below $66 a barrel to trade just above a
five-year low on supply concerns. Oil prices have been under
pressure from the dollar's strength and OPEC's decision against
an output cut, with Brent down more than 40 percent from its
June high.
The S&P Energy sector is the worst performing of the
10 major S&P sectors for the year and the only group in negative
territory. Falling oil prices have raised concerns about
earnings for energy companies, with year-end tax selling
bringing additional pressure on the group.
After climbing to its most recent record high on Friday, the
S&P 500 has slipped 0.7 percent and is up 10.6 percent
from its October low.
"Valuations are on the high side of fair. They are not
outrageous, and certainly by virtue of comparison there is an
argument to be made about being overweight U.S. equities," said
Eric Weigand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client
Reserve of U.S. Bank in New York.
"Certainly, we are still seeing favorable profitability on
the part of corporations - they have been coming through this
while investors have been kind of loath to embrace or celebrate
the bull market."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 4.5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a modestly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 39 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 5 points.
Costco Wholesale Corp rose 1.1 percent to $144.60
in premarket trade after it reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit as increased promotions helped the warehouse
club operator deal with fierce competition.
Toll Brothers lost 0.9 percent to $34.48 before the
opening bell after the homebuilder posted its quarterly results.
Yum Brands Inc lowered its profit forecast for the
year for the second time, hurt by slower-than-expected sales
recovery in China following a food safety scare in July. Its
shares slumped 5.1 percent to $71.38 in premarket.
