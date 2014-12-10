* Brent crude hits lowest level since July 2009
* Airline shares up; boosted by lower oil prices
* Indexes off: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stocks extended their
declines on Wednesday afternoon, with all three major indexes
down more than 1 percent each as the energy sector resumed its
recent slide along with oil prices.
Selling picked up in early afternoon, with declining issues
outnumbering advancing ones on the NYSE by 2,450 to 613, for a
4.00-to-1 ratio. The number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week
lows was 241, compared with just 111 making new highs.
The S&P energy index was down 3.3 percent and led
declines on the S&P 500, but all 10 S&P sector were down on the
day, with most falling more than 1 percent. The S&P materials
sector was down 2.1 percent.
Energy was on track for its fourth drop in five sessions.
Brent crude touched a new five-year low of $63.56 on
signs of oversupply and soft demand. Exxon Mobil
, down 3.3 percent, led declines on the S&P 500.
Falling oil prices have raised concerns about earnings for
energy companies, with year-end tax selling putting additional
pressure on the group. The sector, down more than 15 percent for
the year so far, is the worst performing of the 10 major S&P
sectors for the year.
"We've seen a little bit of weakening in the equity market
structurally, so it seems like it's been a little bit on a
knife's edge. I think the market is stretched at the moment and
we've had this oil issue lingering over the market and what it
means for ... global demand," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in
Philadelphia.
The S&P 500 is down 2.2 percent for the week so far, though
it is up about 9 percent from its Oct. 15 low.
At 2:39 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell
261.24 points, or 1.47 percent, to 17,539.96, the S&P 500
lost 31.12 points, or 1.51 percent, to 2,028.7 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 72.56 points, or 1.52 percent, to
4,693.90.
Shares of Yum Brands Inc dropped 5.5 percent a day
after it lowered its profit forecast for the year for the second
time, hurt by slower-than-expected sales recovery in China
following a food safety scare in July.
Among the day's gainers were airline shares, including
Southwest Airlines, up 3.1 percent and was leading gains
on the S&P 500. Barclays said airlines stand to see a decline of
about $10 billion in fuel costs in 2015.
