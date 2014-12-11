(Updates close with Adobe up after the bell, adds details on oil prices)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Dec 11 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as upbeat retail sales figures and other U.S. data pointed to a strengthening economy and lifted optimism about consumer spending.

Indexes ended well off their highs for the day, however, paring gains late in the session as U.S. crude oil fell below $60 a barrel for the first time in five years.

The gains came after the S&P 500 shed 2.4 percent over the previous three sessions, the worst run for the benchmark index in two months, as weak oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

Still, lower oil prices likely encouraged consumer holiday spending, and November retail sales beat expectations. Retailers were among the day's biggest percentage gainers on the S&P 500, including Urban Outfitters, up 7.6 percent at $32.29. The S&P retail index jumped 1 percent.

"It suggests overall spending is going to do well," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. He said a year-end rally could take the S&P to about 2,100.

Other economic data showed a strengthening labor market, as weekly initial jobless claims dipped.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.19 points, or 0.36 percent, to 17,596.34, the S&P 500 gained 9.19 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,035.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.14 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,708.16.

The S&P energy sector, which is down 14.7 percent for the year so far, pared gains late in the session to close flat. Oil prices are down more than 40 percent from June highs.

Adding to investor concern, the fate of a $1.1 trillion U.S. spending bill was put in doubt by Democratic objections over a provision to roll back part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law. Current spending authority for federal agencies expires at midnight.

Staples Inc jumped 8.7 percent to $16.10 and Office Depot climbed 12.1 percent to $7.54 after activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed stakes in both office-supply retailers.

About 7.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, above the 6.9 billion average for the last five sessions, according to BATS Global Markets.

NYSE advancers outnumbered decliners 1,787 to 1,295, for a 1.38-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,668 issues rose and 1,089 fell, for a 1.53-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and 15 lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 93 lows.

After the bell, shares of Adobe Systems Inc rose 7.2 percent to $74.75. It said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia and reported quarterly revenue above market estimates. (Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)