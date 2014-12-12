* China data disappoints

* Adobe climbs in premarket after results; to buy Fotolia

* PPI, UMich data on tap

* Futures off: Dow 88 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 22.5 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 12 U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a seven-week run of gains, as oil prices declined and after disappointing data in China.

* The benchmark S&P index managed to snap a three-day losing skid on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat retail sales figures and other data that pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy, but finished well off its session highs as oil prices slipped.

* Weak oil prices have added to worries about global demand and raised concerns about earnings for energy companies, with year-end tax selling putting more pressure on the group. The S&P energy sector is down 14.7 percent for the year and is the worst performing of the 10 major S&P sectors.

* Brent crude slipped to a low of $62.75, its lowest since July 2009, and was last down 0.6 percent at $63.30. WTI crude dropped below $60 a barrel and was last down 1 percent at $59.37 as worries persisted over a global supply glut and a sluggish demand outlook. The Select Sector Energy ETF was down 0.8 percent in premarket trade.

* Adding to pessimism was data indicating China's economy showed further signs of softening in November, as factory growth slowed more than expected and investment expansion hovered near a 13-year low.

* Economic data expected on Friday includes producer prices for November at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) and the preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's reading on consumer sentiment at 9:55 a.m. (1455 GMT). Analysts expect producer prices fell 0.1 percent from the prior month, and the data may influence the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates next year. Consumer sentiment is forecast to show a reading of 89.5 for the month.

* Adobe Systems rose 7.5 percent to $75 in premarket after the company said it would buy stock photography company Fotolia for $800 million and reported quarterly revenue above market estimates.

* European shares slid as the further declines in oil prices hit energy stocks, while political concerns over Greece also pegged back equities.

* Asian shares got a lift after upbeat U.S. spending data suggested weaker oil prices have some upside for the American economy.

Futures snapshot at 7:35 a.m. (1235 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 9 points, or 0.44 percent, with 196,440 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 22.25 points, or 0.53 percent, in volume of 26,619 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 88 points, or 0.5 percent, with 12,427 contracts changing hands. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)