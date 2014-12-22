(Adds bullet point on housing shares)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. stocks were modestly
higher on Monday, after the benchmark S&P 500 notched its best
weekly performance in nearly two months, as a sharp drop in
Gilead Sciences reined in broader gains.
Gilead Sciences slumped 9.9 percent to $97.71 as
the biggest drag on both the S&P and Nasdaq 100 indexes.
Express Scripts, the nation's largest pharmacy benefit
manager, has lined up a cheaper price from AbbVie Inc
for its newly approved hepatitis C treatment and, in most cases,
will no longer cover Gilead's treatments.
"That is very specific to Gilead, so that one is getting
crushed, but it shouldn't necessarily set a completely negative
tone over the rest of the market, there is no reason for it,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
"The market has had a decent move the last couple of days,
so anything could cause people to take a little money off the
table."
The benchmark S&P index rose 3.4 percent last week,
boosted by a 5 percent jump over three sessions, after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would take a "patient" approach toward
raising interest rates and oil prices appeared to stabilize. The
S&P energy index surged nearly 10 percent for the week.
Brent crude hit a high of $62.97 and WTI crude rose
to as much as $58.53 but reversed gains and turned lower after
Saudi Arabia indicated it could increase its output. Brent was
last down 54 cents at $60.84 while U.S. crude was last off 1.6
percent at $56.24.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.7 points, or
0.48 percent, to 17,889.5, the S&P 500 gained 2.68
points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,073.33 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.64 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,777.02.
Housing shares were lower after existing home sales slumped
6.1 percent to an annual rate of 4.93 million units, the lowest
level since May. The PHLX housing sector index lost 0.5 percent.
Trading volume is expected to be light this week due to the
Christmas holiday, which could increase volatility. U.S. equity
markets will open for an abbreviated session Wednesday and be
closed on Thursday.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would test a
combination of two of its experimental hepatitis C drugs which
showed promise in separate studies. Its shares surged 17 percent
to $16.63.
Caesars Entertainment Corp said it would merge with
affiliate Caesars Acquisition in an all-stock deal.
Caesars Entertainment jumped 20 percent to $16.18 while Caesars
Acquisition rose 8.1 percent to $10.23.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)