* Energy shares continue decline as oil falls
* Gilead falls as Express Scripts picks AbbVie treatment
* Dow boosted by gains at Intel, IBM; S&P ends at record
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth
straight session on Monday as large-cap technology shares gained
and gave an outsized boost to the Dow, though continued weakness
in crude oil weighed on the energy sector.
The S&P 500 ended at a record, though trading was quiet with
many market participants out ahead of the upcoming Christmas
holiday. About 6 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the month-to-date
average of 7.86 billion.
Tech was the strongest sector of the day, with the S&P
information technology sector up 1.1 percent. Intel
Corp rose 2.3 percent to $37.21, providing the biggest
boost to the Dow, while IBM rose 1.8 percent to $161.44
and Cisco Systems rose 1.6 percent to $28.22. Priceline
Group rose 3.6 percent to $1,149.38.
"I wouldn't put a lot of weight on this week's trading,
given year-end maneuvers and how slow it is," said Rex Macey,
chief allocation officer at Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors
in Atlanta, Georgia. "While I'm comfortable with the level of
the broader market, I don't think there are obvious bargains.
Some may say oil stocks are bargains now, but it's too soon to
say."
Crude oil sank 3.2 percent after Saudi Arabia's
powerful oil minister said OPEC would not cut production at any
price. The S&P energy index fell 1
percent as one of the day's weakest sectors; Chesapeake Energy
fell 7.3 percent to $18.42 while Southwestern Energy
was off 5.5 percent at $29.31.
Crude oil is coming off four straight weeks of declines, and
has fallen in 11 of the past 12 completed weeks.
The S&P rose 3.4 percent last week, boosted by a 5 percent
jump over three sessions, after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it
would take a "patient" approach toward raising interest rates
and oil prices appeared to stabilize.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.57 points,
or 0.87 percent, to 17,959.37, the S&P 500 gained 7.89
points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,078.54 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 16.04 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,781.42.
Gilead slumped 14 percent to $92.90 as the biggest
drag on both the S&P and Nasdaq 100. Express Scripts
, the nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager, said it
would no longer cover Gilead's treatments after it lined up a
cheaper price from AbbVie Inc for its newly approved
hepatitis C treatment.
Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would test a
combination of two of its experimental hepatitis C drugs which
showed promise in separate studies. Shares surged 10 percent to
$15.61.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,806 to 1,291, for a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,682 issues rose and 1,072 fell for a 1.57-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 73 new 52-week highs
and 5 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 144 new highs
and 36 new lows.
