By Ryan Vlastelica
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 30 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly lower on Tuesday, suggesting the market's recent trend
of slight moves and low volume would continue in the
next-to-last trading day of the year.
Equities have been trending to the upside, buoyed by strong
economic data and the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to be
"patient" about raising interest rates. After the S&P 500 gained
nearly 6 percent over the prior eight sessions, it notched its
53rd record close of the year on Monday, while the Dow just
missed extending its streak of positive sessions to eight.
The speed and scale of the rally could cap further upside,
especially in a holiday week, when many traders are out. Volume
was expected to remain light, which could exacerbate volatility.
The stock market will be closed on Thursday for the New Year's
holiday.
A pair of data reports could drive trading. A measure of
consumer confidence, which will be released at 10 a.m. EST (1500
GMT), is seen rising to 93 in December from the previous reading
of 88.7. Investors will also pay attention to CaseShiller data
on home prices, released at 9 a.m. EST. Prices are seen up 0.4
percent in October.
While overall trading has been light, there has been heavy
volatility in both the biotechnology and energy sectors. The
trend could continue on Tuesday, with Gilead Sciences Inc
one of the most active names premarket. The stock was
down 0.3 percent at $97.05.
Crude oil fell 0.8 percent, building on losses of
about 2 percent in each of the three previous sessions. While
the decline is viewed as positive for consumers, it has sharply
pressured the energy sector.
Civeo Corp, which provides temporary housing for
oilfield workers and miners, said late Monday it slashed its
workforce and forecast revenue could fall by one-third as
slumping crude prices force oil producers to cut costs. Civeo
stock fell 37 percent to $5.24 in heavy premarket trading.
For the month, the Dow is up 1.2 percent, the S&P is up 1.1
percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.3 percent. For the fourth
quarter, the Dow has gained 5.8 percent, the S&P has added 6
percent and the Nasdaq has jumped 7 percent.
Both the S&P and Nasdaq were on track for their eighth
straight quarterly gain, the longest for the S&P since 1998 and
the longest for the Nasdaq since 1996.
For 2014, the S&P is up 13 percent and the Nasdaq is up 15
percent, on track for their third straight annual gain. The Dow
is up 8.8 percent and aiming for its sixth straight positive
year. Utilities are the strongest sector of the year,
up almost 30 percent, while the energy sector is the
weakest, down 8.7 percent.
Futures snapshot at 7:48:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.23
percent, with 63,095 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis fell 4.5 points, or 0.1 percent,
on volume of 9,774 contracts.
* Dow e-minis dropped down 22 points, or 0.12
percent, with 10,344 contracts changing hands.
