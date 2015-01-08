* Initial claims fall by 4,000
* Family Dollar falls after earnings
* Brent crude holds above $51 a barrel
* Futures up: Dow 157 pts, S&P 16 pts, Nasdaq 33.5 pts
(Adds quote, data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Thursday, putting equities on track for a second
day of gains after the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing skid
and data pointed to a labor market that continues to strengthen.
The benchmark S&P index climbed 1.2 percent on Wednesday,
its biggest advance since Dec. 18, to snap its longest losing
streak in about 13 months. That came after strong private sector
jobs data and minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve
meeting reassured investors the bank was in no hurry to start
raising interest rates.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped by
4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 294,000 for the week ended Jan.
3, above the 290,000 estimate but below the 298,000 in the prior
week.
"Jobless claims they were about in line, maybe a little
weaker than expected but the jobs market still points to jobs
growth," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell
Global Capital in New York.
After reaching a record high on Dec. 29, the S&P lost 4.2
percent during its losing streak, amid headwinds from a
continued rout in oil prices and the possibility of Greece's
exit from the euro zone following its upcoming elections.
The European Central Bank said that access to ECB funding by
Greek banks past February will depend on the country
successfully completing a final bailout review and reaching a
deal on a follow-up plan with its EU/IMF lenders.
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 16 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 157 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 33.5 points.
Signs of possible stabilization in oil prices helped boost
sentiment, as Brent crude held above $51 a barrel, up
0.1 percent to $51.19, while U.S. crude gained 0.4 percent to
$48.85.
"Oversold, it was just a matter of time before we see
stabilizing prices take hold there," said Cardillo.
Retailers will be in focus as they report monthly sales
results. Investors will monitor the figures for signs of whether
lower energy prices have helped boost consumer spending.
American Eagle Outfitters advanced 1.2 percent to
$14.81 in premarket after the apparel retailer reported its
holiday sales results and increased its fourth-quarter guidance
range.
Family Dollar Stores slipped 0.6 percent to $78.40
before the opening bell after the discount retailer posted first
quarter earnings.
Bind Therapeutics shares surged 42.7 percent to
$7.35 in premarket trade after the company said it enrolled its
first patient in a mid-stage trial for its lung cancer drug.
Biogen Idec climbed 1.5 percent to $358.67 before
the opening bell after the drugmaker said a mid-stage study of a
new treatment for acute optic neuritis showed evidence of
biological repair of the visual system.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)