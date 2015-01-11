(Repeats with no changes)
By Ryan Vlastelica and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK Jan 9 Investors hope the lower
gasoline cost is putting more money in consumers' wallets for
spending on apparel and other retail goods. The next two weeks
will indicate whether that's happening.
The coming weeks, as the fourth-quarter earnings season gets
underway, are among the more active periods of the year for
retailers to issue earnings preannouncements. The fourth quarter
includes the crucial holiday shopping season.
An industry conference, the ICR Xchange in Orlando, Florida,
which starts on Monday, is a particular area of focus.
Analysts expect companies presenting at the conference -
which include Lululemon Athletica, Big Lots and
Guess - to shine a light on holiday trends and discuss
business expectations for 2015, and in some cases update their
outlooks.
The early indications have been supportive, with a number of
retailers reporting strong December sales this week. J.C. Penney
Co, American Eagle Outfitters and Aeropostale
Inc all had strong results, though Macy's
disappointed.
The flood of market commentary from next week's conference
will likely provide more color on the sector's prospects.
Despite its solid sales, J.C. Penney announced store closures,
while struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc said
this week that it laid off 3,700 workers, so clearly there are
divergences in the fortunes of retailing companies.
"People are betting on volatility for sure. Money is moving
in - they're betting on moves," said Dennis Dick, head of
markets structure at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "If you're
chasing these, there's going to be a lot more risk."
The 30-day at-the-money implied volatility for the SPDR S&P
retail exchange-traded fund, a gauge of the risk of
large moves in the ETF, is at 19 percent, or higher than 90
percent of readings in the last 52 weeks, according to data from
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Despite the early upbeat results, investors are wondering if
the stocks have become overvalued.
The sector "feels like it's a bit stretched," said Chris
Bouffard, chief investment officer at the Mutual Fund Store in
Kansas City, Missouri. "I'm having a hard time assessing whether
the mainstream consumer really believes gas prices are going to
be a sustained savings for them."
The broader Consumer Discretionary Select SPDR fund
has seen inflows of $278.87 million so far this year, according
to data from ETF.com, while the SPDR S&P Retail sector ETF
, which closed at a record on Thursday, has seen outflows
of $41.09 million.
With the retail ETF close to its all-time high of $97.15,
some are looking to the options market for protection against
losses.
Over the last few days there has been increased buying of
puts on the XRT at the $95 strike expiring in January, and
similar activity was seen in puts on several retailers, J.J.
Kinahan, chief market strategist at retail brokerage TD
Ameritrade Holding Corp, said.
"They don't necessarily want to get rid of the shares, as
there is optimism around earnings, but want to protect
themselves," he said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler)