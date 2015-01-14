* World Bank cuts global growth forecasts
* JPMorgan falls in premarket after earnings
* Freeport McMoRan drops in premarket on copper weakness
* Futures off: Dow 69 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 10.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, putting equities on track to extend their
three-day losing streak, as global demand worries continue to
put pressure on commodities such as oil and copper.
* Copper prices touched their lowest level since
July 2009 and were last down 5.1 percent at $5,353.25 a tonne
after the World Bank cut its global forecast for economic growth
in 2015 and next year. Shares of Freeport McMoRan lost
4.4 percent to $20.11 before the opening bell.
* Brent crude fell to a low of $45.59 before bouncing
back to trade up 0.2 percent to $46.66, while U.S. crude
was down 0.2 percent at $$45.82 after falling as low as $45.01.
The Energy Information Administration's oil inventory report is
due at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT).
* Adding to pressure were shares of JPMorgan, which
fell 1.3 percent to $58.10 after the biggest U.S. bank by assets
reported a 6.6 percent drop in quarterly profit. Earnings from
Wells Fargo are also expected on Wednesday.
* Fourth-quarter earnings are expected to show growth of 3.7
percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data,
down from the 11.2 percent growth expected on Oct. 1.
* U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday in a volatile session,
weighed by the energy and materials sectors to give the
benchmark S&P index its third straight decline and eighth
drop in 10 sessions. The S&P is down 3.2 percent from its last
record high on Dec. 29.
* Economic data expected on Wednesday includes December
retail sales and import prices at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), with
business inventories scheduled for 10 a.m.
* Tesla shares dropped 7.7 percent to $188.62
before the opening bell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk
said the company might not be profitable until 2020.
* The drop in oil and copper also weighed on Asian and
European shares, although the latter managed to pare losses
after an advisor to Europe's top court said an ECB bond-buying
program was legal under some conditions.
Futures snapshot at 7:18:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.35
percent, with 238,475 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.26
percent, in volume of 49,630 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 69 points, or 0.39 percent,
with 47,402 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)