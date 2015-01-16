* Intel shares down after guidance disappoints

* Futures off: Dow 36 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 24 pts

NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday, following five straight days of losses for major indexes, setting Wall Street up for its fourth negative week out of the past six.

* Energy stocks were set to rebound alongside a bounce in the price of crude. Brent futures rose more than 3 percent to near $50 a barrel after the International Energy Agency forecast the market downtrend would end. Still, analysts said strong gains were unlikely in the near term as global output outweighs demand.

* A busy economic calendar brings key consumer inflation data for December at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), followed 45 minutes later by December industrial output and capacity utilization numbers. At 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT), the University of Michigan consumer sentiment gauge for January is due.

* Intel shares fell 2.3 percent in light premarket trading a day after the chipmaker gave a disappointing forecast for revenue and gross margins for this quarter.

* Schlumberger, the world's No.1 oilfield services provider, said it will cut 9,000 jobs, or 7 percent of its workforce, as a seven-month-long decline in oil prices pushed it to control costs.

Futures snapshot at 7:00 a.m. EST (1200 GMT):

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18 percent, with 219,399 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.59 percent, in volume of 44,819 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.21 percent, with 38,651 contracts traded so far.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)