NEW YORK Jan 16 Next week may show whether U.S.
stocks are finally undergoing a long-awaited correction or if a
recent run of losses are just a bump on the road to more gains.
It's been more than three years since the S&P 500 has
dropped 10 percent or more. This month, the benchmark index fell
five sessions in a row, from Jan. 8 through Jan. 15, shedding
more than 3 percent in the process. Since December 29, the index
has fallen almost 5 percent through Thursday's close.
What to make of the declines is less clear. The selloff has
left shares more reasonably priced: The forward looking
price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500 stood at 16 on Friday, down
from 20 at the end of 2014.
U.S. investors have been spooked by a collapse in
commodities and may not be sure whether that's a signal to buy
or sell. Oil prices have fallen in half in recent months,
trading below $50 a barrel at around six-year lows.
That's cut gasoline prices for Americans and helped U.S.
consumer sentiment hit an 11-year high in January, data showed
on Friday.
At the same time, lower crude prices indicate global demand
is slowing, potentially depriving U.S. companies of markets they
need to boost profits.
Prices for copper, regarded as an indicator for global
economic activity because of its uses in construction and
telecommunications, fell 8 percent this week to five-and-a-half
year lows.
Adding to uncertainty was Thursday's move by the Swiss
National Bank to scrap a three-year-old currency cap, an
about-face that sent the Swiss franc soaring against the euro.
Shares of Swiss exporters tumbled as a result.
The dollar also rose to an 11-year high against the euro on
Friday. The greenback has gained steadily against a basket of
major currencies for months, rising about 16 percent as
of the end of June.
Those gains are a double-edged sword. U.S. exporters will
now find their goods more expensive, and therefore harder to
sell, abroad. A strengthened currency, though, helps fight
inflation, which could encourage the U.S. Federal Reserve to
keep its accommodative stance awhile longer to help boost
economic growth.
In the week through Jan. 14, both retail and institutional
investors pulled money out of stock funds and instead put cash
to work in bond funds, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters unit.
U.S.-based stock funds saw $4.1 billion in outflows over
that week. In contrast, bond funds added $4.3 billion in net new
cash.
Earnings reports may not offer much reassurance. Of the 40
S&P 500 companies that have reported through Friday morning, 55
percent have beat analyst revenue expectations and 77.5 percent
have beat earnings expectations - but forecasts had been revised
down sharply in recent weeks, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Key earnings reports due next week include Dow Jones
components Morgan Stanley, IBM, American Express
and Johnson & Johnson. Wall Street still expects
overall earnings of S&P 500 companies to rise 3.5 percent for
the fourth quarter, but that's off from the 11 percent consensus
that prevailed on Oct. 1.
For some investors, the recent dip is a buying opportunity
after stocks hit a series of record highs in the last year.
"We're in buying mode now, and are absolutely pleased to be
able to pick up some stocks we're excited about while investors
are putting them on sale," said Lamar Villere, a portfolio
manager at Villere & Co, which has about $3 billion in assets
under management. He's been buying real estate developer Howard
Hughes Corp, LKQ, a provider of auto replacement
parts and DST Systems, a software development company.
Next week other shoppers may bring their lists to market,
shrugging off the events that sent stocks lower this week.
"I believe it's more likely to be noise than part of a
broader correction," said Ed Keon, a portfolio manager at
Quantitative Management Associates, a Prudential Financial
company, where he helps manage more than $60 billion.
