* Durable goods data sharply below expectations
* New York City mostly spared of snow storm
* Caterpillar, Microsoft shares slide after results
* Futures down: Dow 195 pts, S&P 15 pts, Nasdaq 37 pts
(Updates prices, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks were set to open
sharply lower on Tuesday, with Microsoft and Caterpillar shares
down more than 8 percent each after posting earnings, while an
unexpected decline in durable goods orders also weighed on
sentiment.
Microsoft fell 8.4 percent in premarket trading the
day after the Dow component reported results. The main engine of
its historic earnings power, selling Windows and Office to big
businesses, is showing signs of waning.
Shares of construction and mining equipment maker
Caterpillar fell 8.2 percent after its net profit came
in below market expectations.
Company earnings are being hurt or helped by lower energy
prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and the effect of those on the
consumer, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"We are waiting to see how those three things play out"
across the market, he said, adding the effect on consumers is
delayed.
Adding to earnings concerns, a gauge of U.S. business
investment plans unexpectedly fell in December, a potential sign
that a slowing global growth and falling crude oil prices were
starting to have an impact on the economy.
"U.S. equities could come under pressure as investors
ratchet down their growth estimates for the U.S. economy," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"There was just too much hype about the U.S. economy having
risen into a new and higher growth channel. We're still
stumbling along."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 26 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a sharply lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 285 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 62 points.
Other economic data expected on Tuesday includes Markit's
gauge of the U.S. services sector growth at 9:45 a.m. (1445
GMT). New home sales and consumer confidence data are also due
shortly after the opening bell on Wall Street.
Worries lingered over Greece's new anti-bailout government
and its implications for the euro zone. The leftist government
that came to power in Athens following elections on Sunday looks
set on a collision course with the country's creditors.
U.S.-traded shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
17.4 percent in premarket trading.
Market participants were watching a snowstorm that appeared
to have spared New York City but continues to pound parts of the
U.S. Northeast. New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq spokesmen
said Tuesday would be business as usual.
Facebook shares fell 1.1 percent premarket after
access to the world's largest social network and its Instagram
photo-sharing site was blocked around the world for up to an
hour on Tuesday. The company said the reason was an internal
fault and not an outside attack.
Procter & Gamble shares fell 3 percent in premarket
trading after the world's largest household products maker
reported a near 31 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a
stronger dollar.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)