* Jobless claims at lowest in almost 15 years
* Alibaba shares tumble after results, Yahoo follows
* Dow up 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. stocks were little changed
in early trading on Thursday following two days of losses on the
benchmark S&P 500, supported by strong labor market data on a
busy day for corporate earnings.
Alibaba Group shares dropped 9.6 percent to $88.90
after the company's revenue missed Wall Street expectations. The
decline took shares of Yahoo, which said recently it
will spin off its Alibaba stake, down 8.2 percent to $42.66.
"Alibaba is growing more slowly than thought, and it's a
stock a lot of people want to own," said Kim Forrest, senior
equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in
Pittsburgh.
She said "the growth story of China is called into question"
by the Alibaba results.
Equity futures were earlier weighed down by earnings, but
then recovered steeply after data showed weekly applications for
unemployment insurance fell to their lowest in almost 15 years,
adding to bullish signals on the labor market.
Forrest said the number was surprisingly strong in the face
of expected layoffs from energy companies as investment in shale
exploration shrivels with the price of oil.
At 10:11 a.m. (1511 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
rose 28.45 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,219.82, the S&P
500 lost 2.27 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,999.89 and
the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.37 points, or 0.29
percent, to 4,624.63.
Qualcomm weighed the most on the Nasdaq 100
with a 9.4 percent drop to $64.31 after it trimmed its outlook
for 2015, saying it expects its newest mobile chip will not be
used in a major customer's flagship smartphone.
Coach Inc shares rose 8.9 percent to $39.70 after
the handbag maker posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,422 to 1,346, for a 1.06-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,251
issues fell and 1,095 advanced for a 1.14-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The benchmark S&P 500 index was posting 8 new 52-week highs
and 21 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite was recording 18 new highs
and 57 new lows.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)