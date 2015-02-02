* Dow, S&P 500 coming off worst month since Jan 2014
* Oil rises more than 3 pct, building on Friday's gain
* Reads on manufacturing due after the market open
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
(Adds Exxon results, economic data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to slight gains at the open on Monday, suggesting a modest
rebound following a decline last week, though a disappointing
reading on consumer spending added to recent concerns over
economic strength.
U.S. crude futures rose 0.9 percent after earlier
jumping 4.8 percent, a rise that suggested the beaten-down
commodity was in a strong uptrend following a jump of 8.3
percent on Friday. Oil remains down more than 50 percent from a
recent high in June.
That decline has weighed on the energy sector. Exxon Mobil
Corp on Monday reported a profit drop of 21 percent,
though that decline was less than expected. Shares of the Dow
component dipped slightly in premarket trading.
U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since
late 2009 in December, with households appearing to save the
extra cash from cheaper gasoline. The Commerce Department said
consumer spending dropped 0.3 percent after a downwardly revised
0.5 percent increase in November. It was the largest drop since
September 2009.
Wall Street has been in a downtrend, with January the worst
month for the Dow and S&P 500 in a year. The S&P 500 fell more
than 1 percent in three of the past four sessions, while market
swings have gotten a third larger of late. Over the past 14 days
the S&P has moved an average of 30 points between its high and
low of the session. On January 9, that average was under 20.
Zogenix Inc rose 12.6 percent to $1.52 in premarket
trading and was the Nasdaq's most active name. Late Friday the
company received FDA approval for a new formulation of Zohydro
ER, which treats central nervous system disorders.
BlueBird Bio rose 7.6 percent to $100 after the
Food and Drug Administration designated the company's blood
disorder drug a breakthrough therapy.
Investors are also looking to reads on the manufacturing
sector from both financial data firm Markit and the Institute
for Supply Management. Both are due out after the market opens,
with the ISM main index seen falling slightly from the previous
month but still showing growth in the sector.
European shares fell 0.3 percent as investors
continued to fret about the possible ramifications of Greece's
debt negotiations over the rest of the periphery.
U.S. listed shares of the National Bank of
Greece rose 9.1 percent to $1.20 in premarket trading.
Futures snapshot at 8:42:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.5 points, or 0.23
percent, with 172,708 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.13
percent, in volume of 27,230 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 40 points, or 0.23 percent,
with 30,141 contracts changing hands.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)