* Crude falls after 4-day rally
* ADP employment falls short of expectations
* Merck down after earnings, Disney climbs
* Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct
(Updates to market open)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. stocks lost ground in early
trade on Wednesday, in the wake of a two-day rally for the S&P
500, as oil prices declined and labor market data disappointed.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers
added 213,000 jobs in January, falling short of the median
forecasts of analysts of 225,000 jobs.
Oil prices declined after a four-day rally of nearly 20
percent as a new build in U.S. crude stockpiles put a global
glut back in focus. U.S. crude was down 3.3 percent to
$51.32 and Brent was off 2.6 percent to $56.43. The S&P energy
index lost 1.7 percent as the worst performing S&P
sector.
"Oil has been the big driver. We have seen oil moving
strongly since last Friday and certainly the energy sector was
leading the market higher," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief
investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois.
Merck shares lost 2.3 percent to $59.63 as one of
the biggest drags on the Dow after the drugmaker reported
slightly disappointing fourth quarter sales and predicted 2015
earnings below analyst forecasts, citing the stronger dollar.
But fellow Dow component Disney gained 5.6 percent
to $99.36 after quarterly profit topped Wall Street's estimates.
The S&P 500 gained 2.8 percent over two sessions as oil
prices bounced and on hopes of a Greek debt deal, although the
index has been a trading range of 1,972 to 2,093 since
mid-December and is nearly flat since Dec. 31. Despite the tight
range, equities have been more volatile in 2015, with the daily
trading range often double its average over the past year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.55 points,
or 0.2 percent, to 17,631.85, the S&P 500 lost 9.54
points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,040.49 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 27.70 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,700.04.
Financial data firm Markit said the final reading of its
Purchasing Managers Index for the service sector rose to 54.2 in
January, though companies reported the weakest new business
growth in more than five years.
At 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Institute for Supply Management
will release its reading on the services sector.
Gilead Sciences shares dropped 9.9 percent to
$96.61, dragging the Nasdaq lower. The drugmaker said it is
offering steeper-than-expected discounts on its hepatitis C
drugs to health insurers and other group payers who had
complained about the price.
General Motors reported fourth-quarter earnings well
above Wall Street expectations and said it plans to raise its
quarterly dividend by 20 percent, sending shares up 3 percent to
$35.01.
Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 7.3 percent to
$673.52. Sales growth at established restaurants slowed in the
fourth quarter and slightly missed Wall Street's estimate.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancers 1,986 to 698,
for a 2.85-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,440 issues fell and 717
advanced, a 2.01-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)