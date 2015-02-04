* Crude falls after 4-day rally
* ADP employment falls short of expectations
* Merck down after earnings, Disney climbs
* Indexes: Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P off 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.31
pct
(Adds ISM services data)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 4 U.S. stocks dipped on Wednesday,
in the wake of a two-day rally for the S&P 500, as oil prices
declined and labor market data disappointed.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private employers
added 213,000 jobs in January, short of the 225,000 estimate.
Oil prices declined after a four-day surge of nearly 20
percent as a new build in U.S. crude stockpiles put a global
glut back in focus. U.S. crude was down 5.1 percent to
$50.37 and Brent was off 3.6 percent to $55.83. The S&P energy
index lost 1.4 percent.
"We've had an enormous rally in oil the past couple of days.
Today it's down, so that definitely seems to be it," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"Given that we've had a huge rally in the S&P the last
couple of days it wouldn't surprise me to see a relatively flat
day, which is kind of what we've got."
Separate reports on the services sector showed growth, with
both financial data firm Markit's final January reading and data
from the Institute for Supply Management topping expectations.
Merck shares lost 4 percent to $58.57 as the biggest
drag on the Dow after the drugmaker reported slightly
disappointing fourth quarter sales and predicted 2015 earnings
below analyst forecasts.
But Disney helped keep the Dow in positive
territory, up 7.2 percent to $100.88 after quarterly profit
topped Wall Street's estimates.
The S&P 500 gained 2.8 percent over the past two sessions as
oil prices bounced and on hopes of a Greek debt deal, but the
index has been a trading range of 1,972 to 2,093 since
mid-December and is nearly flat since Dec. 31. Despite the tight
range, equities have been more volatile in 2015, with the daily
trading range often double its average over the past year.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.39 points,
or 0.16 percent, to 17,694.79, the S&P 500 lost 4.42
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,045.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 14.85 points, or 0.31 percent, to 4,712.89.
Gilead Sciences shares dropped 9.5 percent to
$96.99, dragging the Nasdaq lower. The drugmaker said it is
offering steeper-than-expected discounts on its hepatitis C
drugs to health insurers and other group payers who had
complained about the price.
Chipotle Mexican Grill slumped 7.6 percent to
$671.50. Sales growth at established restaurants slowed in the
fourth quarter and slightly missed Wall Street's estimate.
According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 273 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 73.3 percent have
topped expectations, above the 69 percent beat rate for the past
four quarters.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,738 to 1,161, for a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,390
issues fell and 1,120 advanced, for a 1.24-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 27 new 52-week highs and 2 lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 18 lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)