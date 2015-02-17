(Repeats to additional subscribers)

NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday, the first trading session after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, although investors continued to watch the uncertainty over a Greek debt deal and a fragile Ukraine truce.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 26.69 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,992.66, the S&P 500 lost 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,094.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.49 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,889.35. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)