* S&P 500 coming off first close above 2,100
* Investors looking to Fed minutes for hints of rate timing
* Exxon down in premarket, Berkshire drops investment
* Dow flat, S&P down 1.25 pt, Nasdaq up 1.5 pt
(Updates prices, adds Garmin outlook)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 ended above 2,100 for
the first time, as investors waited to see whether a debt deal
would be reached with Greece.
Wall Street stocks have been tied to signs of progress or
difficulty with Greece's bailout program of late, even though
the United States has little direct exposure to the country.
Market participants are concerned that if a deal isn't reached
by Feb. 28, when a bailout program for Greece expires, increased
volatility could spread through the euro zone.
European shares rose 0.6 percent, hitting a
seven-year high after the Greek government confirmed it would
ask for an extension of its loan agreement. Shares in Greek
banks rose 7.1 percent.
Still, the situation in Greece remained uncertain, with the
government in Athens also looking to renegotiate Greece's debts.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
8 percent in premarket trading.
Investors also looked ahead to minutes from the January
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee for hints about
whether the central bank might change the language of its next
policy statement to flag a possible increase in interest rates,
which could come as early as June.
Exxon Mobil Corp fell 1.7 percent to $91.50
premarket, a day after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
disclosed that it had shed a $3.74 billion investment
in the oil major amid weaker commodity prices. Berkshire also
disclosed a 5 percent stake in Deere & Co.
Crude oil fell 2.2 percent to $52.36 per barrel,
snapping a three-day streak of gains over 1 percent. While oil
is up almost 19 percent from a recent closing low, it remained
down more than 50 percent since June.
Fossil Group Inc sank 15 percent to $84.59
premarket after the fashion accessory maker reported quarterly
earnings and revenue below expectations, and said first-quarter
net sales would fall 7.5 percent.
Garmin Ltd fell 5.6 percent to $53.62 before the
bell after the navigation device maker gave an earnings outlook
below estimates, citing the impact of a strong dollar.
Futures snapshot at 8:01:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.25 points, or 0.06
percent, with 77,977 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, in volume of 11,431 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were unchanged, with 12,588 contracts
changing hands.
