By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Feb 18 U.S. stocks were modestly lower
on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 ended above 2,100 for the
first time, as investors looked ahead to comments from the
Federal Reserve.
Minutes from the January meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee will be released Wednesday afternoon, and market
participants will scour them for hints about whether the central
bank might change the language of its next policy statement to
flag a possible increase in interest rates, which could come as
early as June.
Investors also continued to watch whether a debt deal would
be reached with Greece. While the United States has little
direct exposure to the country, market participants are
concerned that, without a deal, volatility could spread through
the euro zone.
"A lot of people are focused on the Fed minutes, but that
issue is kind of interwoven with the situation in Europe," said
David Lebovitz, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Funds in
New York.
"The massive amounts of monetary stimulus that have been
deployed abroad are continuing to put upward pressure on the
U.S. dollar, and I think that will make it hard for the Fed to
raise rates."
European shares rose 0.7 percent, hitting a
seven-year high after the Greek government confirmed it would
ask for an extension of its loan agreement. Shares in Greek
banks rose 5.7 percent.
Still, the situation in Greece remained uncertain, with the
government in Athens also looking to renegotiate Greece's debts.
U.S.-listed shares of the National Bank of Greece fell
6.1 percent to $1.53.
Exxon Mobil fell 1.9 percent to $91.25 a day after
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed it
had shed a $3.74 billion investment in the oil major amid weaker
commodity prices. Berkshire also disclosed a 5 percent stake in
Deere & Co, sending shares up 2 percent to $91.75.
Crude oil fell 2.2 percent to $52.34 per barrel,
snapping a three-day streak of gains of more than 1 percent. Oil
is up almost 19 percent from a recent closing low, but remains
down more than 50 percent since June.
"While things look fairly valued in aggregate, it's too late
to sell the energy sector and too early to buy it," Lebovitz
said.
Fossil Group Inc sank 18 percent to $81.26 after
the fashion accessory maker reported quarterly earnings and
revenue below expectations. Garmin Ltd
fell 9.3 percent to $51.55 after the navigation device maker
gave an earnings outlook below estimates.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 32.04 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 18,015.54, the S&P 500 lost 4.12
points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,096.22 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.09 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,896.18.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,700 to 1,294, for a 1.31-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,395
issues fell and 1,220 advanced for a 1.14-to-1 ratio.
The S&P 500 was posting 41 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite was recording 59 new highs and 20 new lows.
